UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
Oct 20 Sligro Food Group Nv :
* Sligro Food Group' s sales for first three quarters (39 weeks) of 2016 were 2,067 million euros ($2.27 billion), an increase of 6.9 pct (Q3: 8.1 pct)
* Expects this year's profit will be well below last year's record figure Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9122 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.