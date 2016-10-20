Oct 20 Sligro Food Group Nv :

* Sligro Food Group' s sales for first three quarters (39 weeks) of 2016 were 2,067 million euros ($2.27 billion), an increase of 6.9 pct (Q3: 8.1 pct)

* Expects this year's profit will be well below last year's record figure