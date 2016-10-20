Oct 20 Super Crop Safe Ltd

* Super Crop Safe Ltd says certification of HACCP (hazard analysis & critical control points) for manufacturing and supply of spirulina

* Super Crop Safe Ltd says post this certification, co will be able to garner additional business for its spirulina based products in world market

* Super Crop Safe Ltd - certification will facilitate co to expand market of spirulina and its product mix in domestic as well as international market