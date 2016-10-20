UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
Oct 20 Tom Tailor :
* Tom Tailor group launches new initiatives to significantly raise its profitability
* These measures will deliver results short term and significantly exceed core program launched at end of 2015
* Tom Tailor group will consequently discontinue loss-making activities
* Implementation of this cost and process optimization program has led to a unscheduled one-off charge of around eur 70 million in Q3 of 2016, primarily non-cash expenses
* Q4 will already display first positive effects in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA)
* In view of unscheduled charge, executive board is withdrawing forecast 2016 which was projected in March
* Expects to substantially improve profitability and achieve a higher reported EBITDA margin in fiscal year 2017
* Expects to reduce company's gearing faster than previously envisaged Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.