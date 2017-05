Oct 20 Transgene SA :

* Announces capital increase of about 48 million euros ($52.61 million)

* Subscription price 2.60 euros per share

* Subscription period Oct. 27 - Nov. 4 inclusive

* Ratio of 12 new shares for 25 old shares

* Commitment from Institut Mérieux to subscribe for up to 75 pct of new shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9124 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)