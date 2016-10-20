BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Oct 20 Defama Deutsche Fachmarkt AG :
* 9-month revenues of 2.39 million euros ($2.62 million)(previous year: 0.59 million euros)
* 9-month net profit 662,000 euros versus 193,000 euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9122 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing