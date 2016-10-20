BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Oct 20 Man Group Plc
* Share repurchase programme
* Board today announces that it has agreed to enter into an irrevocable, non-discretionary arrangement with merrill lynch international to repurchase on its behalf, ordinary shares in company, up to a maximum consideration of usd $100 millio
* Number of shares to be acquired is estimated to be around 66 million
* All shares purchased under programme will be cancelled
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing