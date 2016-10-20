Oct 20 Man Group Plc

* Share repurchase programme

* Board today announces that it has agreed to enter into an irrevocable, non-discretionary arrangement with merrill lynch international to repurchase on its behalf, ordinary shares in company, up to a maximum consideration of usd $100 millio

* Number of shares to be acquired is estimated to be around 66 million

* All shares purchased under programme will be cancelled