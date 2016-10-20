BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Oct 20 Brooks Macdonald Group Plc :
* Caroline Connellan will be joining Brooks Macdonald as group chief executive officer in April 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing