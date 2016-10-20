BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Oct 20 Workspace Group Plc :
* Has exchanged on disposal of two residential redevelopments for total of 20.75 mln stg in cash and 17,000 sq. ft. of new commercial space Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing