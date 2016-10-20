BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
Oct 20 Fachowcy.pl Ventures SA :
* Says decides to start the process of application to transfer to the regulated market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility