Oct 20 Larsen & Toubro Ltd

* Larsen & Toubro Ltd says l&t construction signs contract with Maharashtra government for Nagpur smart city project

* Larsen & Toubro Ltd says scope of work to cover laying 1200 km of optical fiber network backbone, creating 136 city Wi-Fi hotspots Source text - (bit.ly/2em7Zbm) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)