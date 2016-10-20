Oct 20 Ladbrokes Plc :

* Coral group - 4th quarter results

* Trading in 12 week period to September 25 2016 (FY16 Q4) was positive with total Coral group net revenue 8.9 pct ahead of last year

* Q4 coral group online net revenue up 23.7 pct ahead of last year, YTD up 28.3 pct, with coral.co.uk net revenue 31.7 pct ahead