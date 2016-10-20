BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Oct 20 Credit Bank Of Moscow
* Says decides to raise its share capital by 3.2 billion roubles ($51.33 million) by issue of 3.2 billion additional shares in open subscription Source text - bit.ly/2dpp4jL
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing