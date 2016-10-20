Oct 20 DB Corp Ltd

* Consol Sept-quarter net profit 885.2 million rupees

* Consol Sept-quarter net sales 5.21 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast for Sept quarter consol net profit was 831.9 million rupees

* Consol net profit in Sept quarter last year was 567.7 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 4.72 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2dpuqey Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)