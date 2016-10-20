BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Oct 20 Ananda Development pcl
* Ananda Development-AH-SPV1 Company Ltd, unit of co, entered into land lease with Nam Nueng Home Co., Ltd
* The lease will be executed with a capital value totaling baht 2.61 billion
* The lease term of the land is 30 years from the date following the construction period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing