US STOCKS-Stocks pare gains after fresh reports on Washington Russia probe
* NY Times: Trump said firing Comey relieved "great pressure"
Oct 20 Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects Ltd
* Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects Ltd says issue of provisional completion certificate for Kelwat check post on NH-547 and Rajura check post on SH-264.s
* Sadbhav infrastructure projects ltd says construction work at advanced stage for balance 6 check posts Source text - (bit.ly/2euLqfI) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* NY Times: Trump said firing Comey relieved "great pressure"
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.96 pct, Nasdaq 0.82 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)