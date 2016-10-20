UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
Oct 20 Husqvarna Ab
* Q3 operating income increased to sek 431m (405), despite unfavorable currency impact of around sek -60m
* Q3 net sales amounted to sek 7,349m (7,307).
* Q3 margin increased to 5.9% (5.5)
* Reuters poll: husqvarna q3 core operating result was seen at 420 million sek, sales seen at 7.3 billion
* Husqvarna ab says cost reductions and efficiency enhancements in consumer brands division are progressing according to plan, however somewhat overshadowed by negative currency effects and impact from lower sales Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.