Oct 20 Axis AB

* Q3 net sales increased by 5 percent during Q3 to SEK 1,997 mln vs 1,906 mln in the same period last year

* Q3 operating profit amounted to SEK 312 mln vs 389 mln last year

* Says the market activity and inflow of new projects means that Axis' view on the current market growth rate remains unchanged Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)