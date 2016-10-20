BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
Oct 20 Axis AB :
* Q3 net sales increased by 5 percent during Q3 to SEK 1,997 mln vs 1,906 mln in the same period last year
* Q3 operating profit amounted to SEK 312 mln vs 389 mln last year
* Says the market activity and inflow of new projects means that Axis' view on the current market growth rate remains unchanged Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility