BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
Oct 20 Softronic AB :
* Q3 revenue 128.6 million Swedish crowns ($14.54 million) versus 131.6 million crowns year ago
* Q3 EBITDA 11.1 million crowns versus 10.9 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.8431 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility