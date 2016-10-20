BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
Oct 20 Oniva Online Group Europe AB :
* Q3 net sales 41.7 million Swedish crowns ($4.7 million)versus 43.6 million crowns year ago
* Q3 EBITDA 4.5 million crowns versus 1.0 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.8449 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility