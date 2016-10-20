BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Oct 20 Heathrow Funding Ltd
* Strong financial performance with revenue up 1.2% to £2,093 million and adjusted ebitda up 4.4% to £1,274 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By UK Bureau)
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing