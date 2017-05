Oct 20 Ssh Communications Security Oyj :

* Q3 net sales 3.7 million euros ($4.06 million) versus 3.6 million euros year ago

* Q3 operating loss 2.3 million euros versus loss 1.0 million euros year ago

* Estimates 2016 revenue to grow slightly from 2015 Source text for Eikon:

