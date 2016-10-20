BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
Oct 20 Tobii Ab
* Tobii's CFO Esben Olesen to leave the company
* Says will retain his responsibilities as CFO of Tobii until he leaves office in March 2017
* Says process of appointing a successor is under way
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility