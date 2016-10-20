Oct 20 Dustin Group AB :

* Q4 net sales 1.95 billion Swedish crowns ($220.4 million) (Reuters poll 1.90 billion crowns)

* Q4 EBITA adjusted 81 million crowns (Reuters poll 80.8 million crowns)

* Proposes FY dividend of 2.40 crowns per share (Reuters poll 2.21 crowns per share)

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.8464 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)