Oct 20 Entra ASA :

* Has re-opened bond issue ENTRA10 (ISIN NO0010766389, maturity 02.06.2023) with 400,000,000 Norwegian crowns ($49 million) at an issue price of 101,45 pct, equivalent to a yield of 2,21 pct

* Total amount outstanding after this transaction is 1,100,000,000 crowns Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 8.1475 Norwegian crowns)