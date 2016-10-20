BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
Oct 20 Vitec Software Group AB (publ) :
* Q3 net sales 164 million Swedish crowns ($18.5 million) versus 152 million crowns year ago
* Q3 pre-tax profit 17.1 million crowns versus 24.0 million crowns year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.8438 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility