BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
Oct 20 Data Respons ASA :
* Operating revenue for Q3 was 231.2 million Norwegian crowns ($28.4 million) (225.7 million crowns in Q3 2015), a growth of 2 pct
* Q3 EBIT 17.3 million crowns (13.8 million crowns in Q3 2015)
* Order intake for Q3 186 million crowns (177 million crowns in Q3 2015) Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1498 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility