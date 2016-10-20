Oct 20 Data Respons ASA :

* Operating revenue for Q3 was 231.2 million Norwegian crowns ($28.4 million) (225.7 million crowns in Q3 2015), a growth of 2 pct

* Q3 EBIT 17.3 million crowns (13.8 million crowns in Q3 2015)

* Order intake for Q3 186 million crowns (177 million crowns in Q3 2015) Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1498 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)