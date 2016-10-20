BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
Oct 20 Sbc Sveriges Bostadsrattscentrum AB :
* Q3 operating profit 12 million Swedish crowns ($1.36 million) versus 11 million crowns year ago
* Q3 revenue 102 million crowns versus 89 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.8417 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing