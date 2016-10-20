BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
Oct 20 ANF Immobilier SA :
* ANF Immobilier: annual growth target of +10% Of EPRA recurring net income, group share confirmed
* Revenues were 38.3 million euros for Q3 of 2016. They were 36.3 million euros as at September 30, 2015. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing