Oct 20 Russia's Lenta Ltd

* Russia's Lenta Ltd says total sales grew 20.2 pct in Q3 2016 to 75.4 billion roubles ($1.21 billion)

* Says Q3 like-for-like sales growth of 4.3% versus Q3 2015

* Says expects to beat target to double selling space in three years to December 2016

* Says capital expenditures in 2016 are expected to be 45-50 billion roubles Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 62.3540 roubles) (Reporting by Christian Lowe and Maria Kiselyova)