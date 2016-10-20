UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
Oct 20 Russia's Lenta Ltd
* Russia's Lenta Ltd says total sales grew 20.2 pct in Q3 2016 to 75.4 billion roubles ($1.21 billion)
* Says Q3 like-for-like sales growth of 4.3% versus Q3 2015
* Says expects to beat target to double selling space in three years to December 2016
* Says capital expenditures in 2016 are expected to be 45-50 billion roubles Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 62.3540 roubles) (Reporting by Christian Lowe and Maria Kiselyova)
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.