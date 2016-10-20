BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
Oct 20 Bimobject AB :
* Tata Steel and bimobject sign development agreement
* Agreement enables two companies to work together in developing new tools for advancement of data delivery for building information modelling Source text for Eikon:
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility