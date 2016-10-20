Oct 20 Biofrontera AG :
* Biofrontera Announces 12-month Follow-up Results Of Phase
III Trial Evaluating Ameluz For BCC
* Analysis confirmed that photodynamic therapy (PDT) with
Ameluz had a lower lesion recurrence rate at 12 months compared
to pdt with comparator Metvix
* Treatment with Ameluz also resulted in an excellent
cosmetic outcome
* Analysis confirmed that 93.4% of patients treated with
Ameluz were cleared of all BCCs, compared to only 91.8% of
patients treated with Metvix
* Counting clearance of individual BCCs this corresponded to
total lesion clearance rates of 94.6% after Ameluz versus. 92.9%
after Metvix PDT, respectively
