Oct 20 Biofrontera AG :

* Biofrontera Announces 12-month Follow-up Results Of Phase III Trial Evaluating Ameluz For BCC

* Analysis confirmed that photodynamic therapy (PDT) with Ameluz had a lower lesion recurrence rate at 12 months compared to pdt with comparator Metvix

* Treatment with Ameluz also resulted in an excellent cosmetic outcome

* Analysis confirmed that 93.4% of patients treated with Ameluz were cleared of all BCCs, compared to only 91.8% of patients treated with Metvix

* Analysis confirmed that 93.4% of patients treated with Ameluz were cleared of all BCCs, compared to only 91.8% of patients treated with Metvix

* Counting clearance of individual BCCs this corresponded to total lesion clearance rates of 94.6% after Ameluz versus. 92.9% after Metvix PDT, respectively