Oct 20 Viagold Capital Ltd :

* Termination of mou dated 12 may 2016

* Announcement refers to MOU entetred between unit and Smart Triumph Holdings Ltd for formation of a JV

* The parties of MOU entered into termination agreement to terminate the MOU on SEPT 30

* Termination of MOU has no adverse material impact on operations or financial postion of Co