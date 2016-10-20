UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
Oct 20 Distell Group Limited :
* On Q1 muted revenue growth compared to corresponding period in previous financial year
* In Q1, in Africa we achieved good revenue growth in Mozambique and Zimbabwe
* Trading conditions expected to remain unpredictable and volatile domestically and in our traditional international export markets
* Overall performance negatively impacted, continue to feel effects of economic slowdown across Angola, historically our biggest market in region Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.