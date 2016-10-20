Oct 20 Kajaria Ceramics Ltd :

* Sept quarter consol net profit 636.2 million rupees

* Sept quarter consol total income from operations 7.07 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast for sept quarter consol profit was 724.1 million rupees

* Consol net profit in Sept quarter last year was 590.8 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 6.79 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2dptAhY Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)