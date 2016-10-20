US STOCKS-Strong earnings lift investors' spirits after Trump slump
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.96 pct, Nasdaq 0.82 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
Oct 20 Kajaria Ceramics Ltd :
* Sept quarter consol net profit 636.2 million rupees
* Sept quarter consol total income from operations 7.07 billion rupees
* Consensus forecast for sept quarter consol profit was 724.1 million rupees
* Consol net profit in Sept quarter last year was 590.8 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 6.79 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2dptAhY Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.96 pct, Nasdaq 0.82 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
* Shares rise after results (Adds details from press conference, analyst comment)