UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
Oct 20 Tonly Electronics Holdings Ltd
* Profit attributable to owners of parent for 9-mnth sept 30 HK$101.2 mln vs HK$128.3 mln
* 9-Mnth turnover hk$2.98 billion, down 18.8%
* Directors of company do not recommend payment of any dividend for nine months ended 30 september 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.