Oct 20 Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd

* Says approves acquisition of shares of Aaj Constructions Pvt Ltd, Yojna Consutructions, Flourish Constructions

* Says gets approval for withdrawal of scheme of demerger of strategic business divison of Eldeco City Pvt Ltd

* Says approves sale of co's investment in Prasiddhi Constructions