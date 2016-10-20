US STOCKS-Stocks pare gains after fresh reports on Washington Russia probe
* NY Times: Trump said firing Comey relieved "great pressure"
Oct 20 Eurolife Healthcare:
* Entered into an agreement to acquire form-fill-seal (FFS) infusion business from Baxter India
* Financial terms of the transaction are not being disclosed Source text: Eurolife Healthcare, one of India's leading specialty pharmaceuticals companies, has entered into an agreement to acquire the Form-Fill-Seal (FFS) Infusion business from Baxter India. (Bengaluru newsroom)
* NY Times: Trump said firing Comey relieved "great pressure"
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.96 pct, Nasdaq 0.82 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)