Oct 20 Eurolife Healthcare:

* Financial terms of the transaction are not being disclosed Source text: Eurolife Healthcare, one of India's leading specialty pharmaceuticals companies, has entered into an agreement to acquire the Form-Fill-Seal (FFS) Infusion business from Baxter India. (Bengaluru newsroom)