BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Oct 20 Inmobiliaria Colonial SA :
* Says to launch an offer to repurchase bonds issued in a total amount of 750 million euros ($822.45 million) with maturity in June 2019 and a coupon of 1.863 percent Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9119 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing