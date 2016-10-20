Oct 20 Alaska Air Group Inc :

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $2.20 excluding items

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $2.07

* Q3 RPMS 9,601 million versus 8,878 million

* Alaska Air Group Inc - Q3 total operating revenue $ 1,566 million versus $1,515 million

* Alaska Air Group Inc sees FY capacity 43,350 - 43,400 million

* Qtrly PRASM 11.79 cents versus 12.51 cents last year

* Q3 ASMS 11,212 million versus 10,368 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $2.09, revenue view $1.56 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Alaska Air Group Inc - Q3 load factor 85.6 percent versus 85.6 percent

* Qtrly Casm excluding fuel 8.20 cents versus 8.07 cents last year

* Alaska Air Group Inc sees FY cost per ASM ex-fuel and items 8.25¢ - 8.27¢

* Q3 revenue view $1.56 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Alaska Air Group Inc sees Q4 capacity 10,625 - 10,675 million

* Alaska Air Group Inc sees Q4 cost per ASM excluding fuel and special items 8.54¢ - 8.59¢

* "fully focused on completing our merger with virgin America"

* Alaska Air Group Inc sees Q4 economic fuel cost per gallon $1.74

* Alaska Air Group Inc - expect that consolidated non operating expense will be approximately $8.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2016 Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2eaNejo] Further company coverage: