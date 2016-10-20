BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Oct 20 Bangkok Bank Pcl
* Qtrly net profit 8.06 billion baht versus 9.06 billion baht
* Qtrly net interest income rose by 3.0 percent to 16.1 billion baht Source text (bit.ly/2ewJvZ6) Further company coverage:
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing