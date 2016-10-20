BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Oct 20 Huge China Holdings Ltd
* Net proceeds will be approximately hk$12.5 million
* Maximum aggregate nominal value of placing shares under placing will be hk$7.8 million
* Company and Gransing Securities Co. Ltd entered into placing agreement
* Co appointed placing agent to procure, placees to subscribe for up to 7.8 million placing shares at a price of hk$1.67 per placing share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing