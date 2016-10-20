BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
Oct 20 Datasonic Group Bhd :
* Datasonic group bhd- unit, datasonic technologies sdn bhd, entered into a supply and purchase agreement ("spa") with Percetakan Keselamatan Nasional Sdn Bhd (PKN)
* Contract sum of rm54.1 million rgt
* Datasonic group bhd- agreement for supply of not less than aggregate of 2 million units of polycarbonate data page with chip for a period of 7 months
* Datasonic group bhd- spa is expected to contribute positively towards future earnings and net assets per share of datasonic group for fy 31 march 2017
* Datasonic group bhd- spa will not have any effect on the share capital and substantial shareholders' shareholdings of datasonic group
Source text : (bit.ly/2dpKJYN)
Further company coverage:
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility