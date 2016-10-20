Oct 20 China Mobile Ltd

* 9-Month operating revenue was rmb542.7 billion, up by 4.3% over same period last year

* 9-Mnth ebitda was rmb200.4 billion, up by 1.3% over same period last year

* 9-Month profit attributable to equity shareholders was rmb88.1 billion, up by 3.1% over same period last year

* As at 30 september 2016, total number of wireline broadband customers was 74.24 million

* Nine month ARPU of mobile customers increased by 1.7% year-on-year to rmb60.0.