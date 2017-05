Oct 20 Tempus Holdings Ltd

* Purchaser entered into sale and purchase agreement with vendor

* Vendor agrees to sell and assign, and purchaser agrees to purchase and accept sale shares and benefit of sale loans

* Purchase price of sale shares and sale loans shall be hk$245.8 million

* Purchaser is Tempus (BVI) Properties Investment Limited; vendor is AG Acquisition W (BVI) Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: