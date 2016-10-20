BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
Oct 20 Shanghai Qingpu Fire-fighting Equipment Co Ltd
* Group is expected to record a loss for nine months ended 30 September 2016
* Shanghai Qingpu Fire-Fighting Equipment Co - group is expected to record a loss for nine months ended 30 September
* Expected result due to administration costs increased
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility