US STOCKS-Strong earnings lift investors' spirits after Trump slump
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.96 pct, Nasdaq 0.82 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
Oct 20 LIC Housing Finance Ltd
* LIC Housing Finance Ltd - sept quarter net profit 4.95 billion rupees
* LIC Housing Finance Ltd - sept quarter total income from operations 34.56 billion rupees
* LIC Housing Finance Ltd consensus forecast for sept quarter net profit was 4.75 billion rupees
* LIC Housing Finance Ltd - net profit in sept quarter last year was 4.12 billion rupees; total income from operations was 30.65 billion rupees Source text - (bit.ly/2dCcT1j) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Shares rise after results (Adds details from press conference, analyst comment)