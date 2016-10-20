BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
Oct 20 Goldenmars Technology Holdings Ltd
* Goldenmars Technology Holdings Ltd - expected results due to gain on disposal of equity interests in an associate of group
* Such increase is mainly due to gain on disposal of equity interests in an associate of group
* Goldenmars Technology- expected to record increase in profit attributable for six months ended 30 September 2016 by approximately 30% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility