BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Oct 20 Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust
* Distribution per unit of 2.535 cents for 3q fy16 was 0.5% higher than 3Q FY15 DPU of 2.522 cents
* Qtrly net property income S$ 57.2 mln vs S$58.5 mln
* Qtrly gross revenue S$82.4 mln vs S$ 86.1 mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing