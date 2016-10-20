BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Oct 20 Chinney Investments Ltd :
* Chinney Treasury Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of company, as borrower, entered into an agreement
* An agreement for HK$1 billion transferable term and revolving loan facilities
* Loan facilities have a term of 48 months & will be used for refinancing existing loans facilities
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing