Oct 20 SQS India BFSI Ltd

* SQS India BFSI Ltd - sept quarter net profit 57 million rupees versus profit 91 million rupees year ago

* SQS India BFSI Ltd - sept quarter net sales 684 million rupees versus 665 million rupees year ago

* SQS India BFSI Ltd says declared interim dividend of INR 4 per share